Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd

Popular Items

SM Chile con queso$7.13
Spinach Enchiladas$15.18
Two spinach enchiladas and one cheese enchilada with grilled vegetables and rice
Ranchero Flautas$14.61
Two large flautas filled with ranchero shredded chicken and cheese. Served With Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice, Beans, and Small Queso.
Cheese Enchiladas$12.41
Two cheese enchiladas covered with chile con carne, onions & cheese.
Beef Fajitas a la Maria$20.88
Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
FULL Fajita Nachos$14.83
Topped with beef or chicken fajitas, beans, cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.
Red salsa$3.24
Tacos al Carbon$17.03
Two large flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita meat.
LG Chile con Queso$12.08
3 Amigos Fajita for 2$36.24
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
3147 W Holcombe Blvd

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
