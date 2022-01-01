Go
Toast

Antonio's Pizza House

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

678 W Chestnut St • $$

Avg 4.7 (636 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

678 W Chestnut St

Lancaster PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brendee's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Queen Street Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blazin J's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Max's Eatery

No reviews yet

Max's is your daily go-to and brings back the old school style of "everyday eating" with a lunch counter + diner environment. Max's is designed as an accessible "foodie" destination by re-imagining tried and true favorites with a nod to Lancaster's unique tastes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston