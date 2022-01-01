Go
Antonio's Bar & Trattoria

Antonio’s Bar & Trattoria serves authentic Italian cuisine and homemade gelato at a classic Tuscan-inspired location. Antonio’s features award-winning martinis, outstanding espresso, and an extensive wine list in its elegant, classy bar.
We offer a beautiful and intimate catering venue for parties, receptions, showers, and business meetings with seating up to 50 in the dining room in addition to the bar area. Audio and projection options are now available to enhance your function.
Open nightly for lunch, brunch, and dinner. Offering catering options, wholesale gelato, packages for private parties, and a gelato cart for festivals and special events.

ICE CREAM • GELATO

100 Oak Hill Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (253 reviews)

Popular Items

Goat Cheese Flatbread$11.00
Grilled flatbread baked with goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, fig jam, and prosciutto, then topped with fresh arugula.
Antonio's Salad$9.00
Arugula, sliced pear, gorgonzola, sun-dried tomato, and candied walnuts
Cheese Steak Panino$14.00
Grilled Sandwich with thinly sliced NY Strip Steak, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, and Sautéed Onions. Served with Au Jus.
Marinara Pizza$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Marinara.
Coco Chanel Gelato Martini$9.75
Antonio's Signature Chocolate Martini
Chicken Toscano Panino$11.00
Grilled Sandwich with Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh mozzarella, Spinach, Basil Pesto, and Sun-Dried Tomatoes.
Mixed Greens Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, and Kalamata Olives.
Margherita Pizza$13.00
Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.00
Signature recipe served with Crostini.
Goat Cheese Croquettes$10.00
Balls of goat cheese and fresh mozzarella, breaded and fried, served with a drizzle of honey.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 Oak Hill Ave

Endicott NY

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

