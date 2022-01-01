Anton's
Anton's is a nostalgic New York café and wine bar in the heart of the West Village from Nick Anderer and Natalie Johnson.
The restaurant thoughtfully reimagines old New York through comforting, eclectic American cuisine with deep European influences, alongside a robust wine list, exactingly-crafted cocktails, and genuine hospitality. Anton’s design evokes the warmth and casual elegance of the quintessential NYC restaurants and bars that serve as its inspiration.
We hope to welcome you soon.
570 Hudson Street
Location
570 Hudson Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
