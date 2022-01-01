Go
Toast

Anton's

Anton's is a nostalgic New York café and wine bar in the heart of the West Village from Nick Anderer and Natalie Johnson.
The restaurant thoughtfully reimagines old New York through comforting, eclectic American cuisine with deep European influences, alongside a robust wine list, exactingly-crafted cocktails, and genuine hospitality. Anton’s design evokes the warmth and casual elegance of the quintessential NYC restaurants and bars that serve as its inspiration.
We hope to welcome you soon.

570 Hudson Street

No reviews yet

Location

570 Hudson Street

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FIG & OLIVE

No reviews yet

Spacious, light-filled and located in the heart of the trendy Meatpacking District near the High Line and the Whitney Museum, FIG & OLIVE on 13th Street is ideal for lunch and dinner. In the evenings, the bar buzzes with craft cocktails and live music in our lounge. Weekend late nights, our DJs curate playlists to transport you to an evening on the Riviera. Brunch is offered on weekends and Sunday Brunch feature live jazz.

Creamline

No reviews yet

Farm-sourced American classics

SERAFINA MEATPACKING

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Canto West Village

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston