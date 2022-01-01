Go
Anton SV Pâtisserie

Online and Wholesale Boutique Confectionery focusing on Mille Crêpe Cakes and Mini Desserts

1969 Otoole Way

Popular Items

Happy Birthday Topper (1pc)$2.00
Big Box (for whole cake)$5.00
Candle (1pc)$2.00
Signature Flavor - Hokkaido Milk Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices$19.99
No mix-n-match. 1 flavor per slice set.
The most forward-thinking mille crêpe cake goes a surprising direction with imported pure milk cream, dusted and layered with activated charcoal, known for its ability to remove unwanted toxins from the body. The charcoal adds just a touch of earth to the delicacy of the cake. Texture and crunch comes from crispy dark chocolate balls and shavings of white chocolate.
Signature Flavor - Hokkaido Milk Mille Crêpes - 7.5 Inch$88.00
The most forward-thinking mille crêpe cake goes a surprising direction with imported pure milk cream, dusted and layered with activated charcoal, known for its ability to remove unwanted toxins from the body. The charcoal adds just a touch of earth to the delicacy of the cake. Texture and crunch comes from crispy dark chocolate balls and shavings of white chocolate, garnished with a plump strawberry.
Pistachio Mille Crêpes - 7.5 Inch$88.00
This delicious Pistachio crepe cake is a crowd pleaser! It is moist and flavorful with just the right balance of sweetness. For a twist, we topped it off with organic, culinary-grade, dried rose petals for a subtle aroma.
Vanilla Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices$19.99
No mix-n-match. 1 flavor per slice set.
In the classic style of the French Gâteau Mille Crêpes cake, at least 20 hand-made crepes are layered with cream in this elegant vanilla cake using Madagascar vanilla bean. Though gratifyingly decadent, the cake is simultaneously lighter than air, rich with vanilla bean and cream, nearly dissolving to taste.
MUST TRY! Mango Panna Cotta Set - 2 X 4oz$11.99
Sink your spoon into the rich, tropical flavor of bold mango, cushioned by a layer of lightly sweetened whole milk cream. Kissed with a light sweetness, it practically melts in your mouth. Take a vacation if only for dessert, traveling through rivers of citrus-spiked fruit and diving into a refreshing pool of buttery custard. Each glass is an exotic vacation you can enjoy anywhere your day takes you.
Tiramisu Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices$19.99
No mix-n-match. 1 flavor per slice set.
So light that its 20 layers of crepe nearly melt in the mouth, this Gâteau Mille Crêpes-style tiramisu cake tastes richly of rum, espresso bean, cream and the dark cocoa powder it is dusted in. With soft, airy texture yet structured layers, it tastes like the most perfect tiramisu in crepe cake form.
1969 Otoole Way

San Jose CA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

