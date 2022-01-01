A Taste of Antun's Catering
Having a people over your house? Meeting in the Office?
Let us do the cooking and wow your guests.
96-43 Springfield Blvd 1st floor
Popular Items
Location
96-43 Springfield Blvd 1st floor
Queens Village NY
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Antun's Market
Prepared Food Market
Island Provisions
Come in and enjoy!
India Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Fat Ernie's Cheesesteaks
Come in & enjoy!