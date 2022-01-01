A Taste of Antun's Catering

Go
Having a people over your house? Meeting in the Office?
Let us do the cooking and wow your guests.

96-43 Springfield Blvd 1st floor

Popular Items

Curried Chicken
Pieces of chicken on the bone cooked in the traditional West Indian curry style.
Fried Sweet Plantains
Rice & Pigeon Peas
Delivery - Nassau$30.00
Garden Fresh Salad$28.75
Penne ala Vodka
Quill shaped pasta tossed in a pink sauce with a hint of vodka. Vegetarian
Location

96-43 Springfield Blvd 1st floor

Queens Village NY

Sunday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
