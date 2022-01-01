Anvil Brewing
Come to Dine in one of Texas Historic Landmarks. Family and pet friendly with live music. We brew our own beer as well as serve other great craft beers from around the nation. Wine and cocktails are available as well.
PIZZA
115 S. Compress • $$
Location
115 S. Compress
Pittsburg TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
