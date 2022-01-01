Go
Anvil Brewing

Come to Dine in one of Texas Historic Landmarks. Family and pet friendly with live music. We brew our own beer as well as serve other great craft beers from around the nation. Wine and cocktails are available as well.

PIZZA

115 S. Compress • $$

Avg 4.5 (302 reviews)

Popular Items

Stout Float$8.00
Brisket Mac & Cheese$12.75
Pepperjack Mac n’ Cheese topped with Juicy house smoked brisket, with a side of House made BBQ sauce
Chicken and waffles$12.29
Belgian waffle topped with fried chicken, served with our homemade whiskey syrup & whipped butter.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

115 S. Compress

Pittsburg TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
