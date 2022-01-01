Go
Anvil Meat Market and Deli

92 16th Ave SW

Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

Popular Items

Potato Salad$2.95
Italian$9.49
Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone on your choice of bread, toppings, and spreads.
Philly$9.95
Thinly sliced Roast Beef with Grilled Peppers and Beer Caramelized Onions with American Cheese on a French Roll.
Iowa-Size Pastrami$12.95
8 oz Anvil Pastrami. Served on toasted Sourdough, Marble Rye or Gluten Free Bread with Whole Grain Mustard and your choice of side. (Don’t ask us for mayo without a Nebraska ID!)
Waffle Fries$3.95
#2 Two meat + One cheese$7.95
• 12” wheat or white sub with your choice of two meats and one cheese
• Comes with your choice of toppings and spreads
Craft Your Deli Sandwich$7.95
All cold sandwiches come with a deli pickle spear.
French Dip$9.95
Thinly sliced Roast Beef on a French Roll with a side of Au Jus for dipping.
#3 Three Meats + Two Cheese$8.95
• 12” wheat or white sub with your choice of three meats and two cheeses
• Comes with your choice of toppings and spreads
Reuben or Rachel$9.95
Anvil Corned Beef or Deli Roasted Turkey with Kraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted Sourdough, Marble Rye or Gluten Free Bread.
Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

92 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids IA 52404

Directions

