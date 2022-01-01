Go
Toast
  • /
  • Washington
  • /
  • Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO

Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO

The best selection of cider, beer, wine, Spirits and cocktails in DC! After a short hiatus, our Neapolitan-style pizza is back and here to stay!

711 Kennedy St NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$14.99
Red Sauce • Sliced Mozzarella • Basil
ANXO Burger - Classic$11.99
Two 4oz beef patties with American cheese, shredduce, tomato, house pickles & special sauce on a Martin's potato roll.
Served with choice of chips or side salad.
Garlic Knots$10.99
Delicious oven-baked knots of dough with garlic, butter, parmesan & chives. Served with red sauce for dipping. Not available Gluten-Free.
BBQ Pork Pizza$17.99
Cheese Pizza • Braised Carnitas-Style Pork • Pickled Red Onions • Chives • BBQ Bus ANXOlicious BBQ Sauce • ANXO Hot Sauce
Five Tickets • All Proceeds Benefit DCAF$20.00
One ticket for our annual Women's Month Charity Raffle. All proceeds this year benefit local non-profit The DC Abortion Fund (DCAF).
The drawing to determine winners will be held on April 1st.
Cheese Pizza$12.99
Red Sauce, • Parmesan • Mozzarella
The Gardener Pizza$16.99
White Pizza w/ House Mojo Verde, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions and Garlic Oil.
Build-Your-Own-Pizza$11.99
Select sauce, cheese and toppings!
See full menu

Location

711 Kennedy St NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Library Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave

No reviews yet

Oohh's & Aahh's

Moreland's Tavern

No reviews yet

Please enjoy our food and drinks to go, as we wait to welcome you back inside.

Peaches Kitchen & Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston