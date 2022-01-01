Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO
The best selection of cider, beer, wine, Spirits and cocktails in DC! After a short hiatus, our Neapolitan-style pizza is back and here to stay!
711 Kennedy St NW
Popular Items
Location
711 Kennedy St NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Library Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
Oohh's & Aahh's
Moreland's Tavern
Please enjoy our food and drinks to go, as we wait to welcome you back inside.
Peaches Kitchen & Catering
Come in and enjoy!