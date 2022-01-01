Go
Toast

Anything at All

The first chef-driven dining concept to ever land on the oft overlooked island. We're a New American restaurant with a focus on seasonality, locality, sustainability and most of all, delicious food that will leave you looking forward to your next visit.

22 N. Loop Rd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

22 N. Loop Rd

New York NY

Sunday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marinara Pizza - Midtown

No reviews yet

Now open

16 Handles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crumbly Cafe & Bakery

No reviews yet

"NEW BAKERY **BAKING ON PREMISES** in Sutton place! We’ve a wide variety of delicious pastries and desserts! Whether you’re in the mood for something savory or something sweet! You’ve found the place!!"

CHAMOUN'S WAY

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston