Anytime Hawaiian
Authentic Hawaiian and Local Food
1650 S Harbor Blvd,
Popular Items
Location
1650 S Harbor Blvd,
Anaheim CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Pizza Press
The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!
Katya's Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim
Fast Casual Dining serving Hawaiian and Local Specialties
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa