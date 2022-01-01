Go
Toast

Anytime Hawaiian

Authentic Hawaiian and Local Food

1650 S Harbor Blvd,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Teri Combo$16.99
Garlic Chicken$15.99
Chicken Katsu$15.99
Regular Saimin$11.99
Chicken Musubi$2.99
Spam Musubi$2.99
Hawaiian Sun$2.89
Teriyaki Chicken$14.99
Teri Chicken & Shrimp$16.49
Teri Beef & Shrimp$18.99
See full menu

Location

1650 S Harbor Blvd,

Anaheim CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Pizza Press

No reviews yet

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

Katya's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim

No reviews yet

Fast Casual Dining serving Hawaiian and Local Specialties

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston