Go
Toast

Anzio's Brick Oven Pizza

Authentic Italian Fare, house made pasta, sauces and dough, fresh roasted vegetables, and local produce when available

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

10010 Shops Way Suite Q • $$

Avg 4.2 (358 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$13.00
French Frys$3.00
Sm Margarita$17.00
Large Cheese$18.00
Lg Margarita$24.00
Large Caesar Salad$9.00
Calzone$14.00
Garlic Knots$10.00
Large Mista Salad$9.00
Small Cheese$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

10010 Shops Way Suite Q

Northborough MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Margarita's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anzio's Food Truck 3

No reviews yet

Please be sure you are ordering from the CORRECT location. We have multiple food trucks on the road.

Anzio's Food Truck 2

No reviews yet

Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza

Kumar's Boston

No reviews yet

INDIAN CUISINE WITH PASSION

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston