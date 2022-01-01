Go
Toast

Anzio's Food Truck 3

Please be sure you are ordering from the CORRECT location. We have multiple food trucks on the road.

10010 Shops Way

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

10010 Shops Way

Northborough MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kumar's Boston

No reviews yet

INDIAN CUISINE WITH PASSION

Margarita's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anzio's Food Truck 2

No reviews yet

Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza

Anzio's Brick Oven Pizza

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian Fare, house made pasta, sauces and dough, fresh roasted vegetables, and local produce when available

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston