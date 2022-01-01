Go
No Joke Pizza

8133 Ardrey Kell Rd

Jamaican Me Crazy$25.00
Get Funky With One of Our Most Popular Pies! Our House Made Pesto Sauce Base Covered in Our Mozzarella Cheese Blend. All Topped with Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions, Banana Peppers and Garnished with Fresh Chives After Baking.
Garlic Bread (With Cheese)$5.50
Served with side of marinara.
Snow White & The Seven Pizzas (White Pie)$21.00
No Joke White Base along with our House Made Mozzarella Cheese blend, and House Made Ricotta Cheese Blend, topped off with garlic
Philly Cheesesteak Sammy$10.99
Grilled Steak, Garlic Pepper Aioli, Sautéed Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Red Onions, and Provolone Cheese. Comes with a Choice of Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, or BBQ Chips.
Charlotte NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
