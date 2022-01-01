Go
a.o.c. brentwood

seasonally driven small plates paired with an indulgent wine list and specialty cocktails!

11648 San Vicente Blvd



Popular Items

butterscotch pot de creme$13.00
creme fraiche, fleur de sel & cashew cookies
cauliflower$14.00
curry & red wine vinegar
whole chicken "ode to zuni"$72.00
roasted whole chicken, panzanella, fennel & green olives
bacon wrapped dates$10.00
bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with parmesan, baked in our wood fire oven
grilled market fish$27.00
linda’s greens, jamon piperade, chickpeas & black olive
farmer's plate$18.00
roasted vegetables, muhammara & chickpea purée, burrata & wood fire grilled toast
spanish fried chicken$20.00
romesco aïoli & chili-cumin butter
farro & black rice$14.00
currants & pine nuts
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

11648 San Vicente Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
