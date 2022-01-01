Go
Aozora Japanese Cuisine

Aozora Japanese Restaurant brings Danville the finest Japanese flavors and style. Enjoy our menu featuring delicious shared plates and entrees from the kitchen, beautifully crafted sushi rolls from the sushi bar, and enticing drinks from the bar.

820 Sycamore Valley road

Popular Items

Miso Soup$3.50
Edamame$7.00
Blanched soybeans, salt
Lion King Roll$18.00
crab, avocado, top w/salmon & garlic sauce, torched, tobiko
Gyoza$13.00
Pork and cabbage dumplings
Red Dragon Roll$18.00
shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, top w/tuna, spicy sauce, tobiko
Tempura$15.00
Your choice of Prawn, Vegetable, or Mixed tempura.
California Roll$10.00
real crab meat, avocado
49er Roll$18.00
crab, avocado, top w/salmon, lemon
Sake Nigiri$9.00
(2) fresh raw salmon over sushi rice.
Evil Roll$17.00
tempura asparagus, avocado top w/spicy tuna, jalapeño, garlic sauce, torched, tobiko
Danville CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
