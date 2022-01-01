Apache Junction restaurants you'll love
Apache Junction's top cuisines
Must-try Apache Junction restaurants
More about Los Gringos Locos
Los Gringos Locos
280 S Phelps Dr, Apache Junction
|Popular items
|Fajitas
|$14.99
Served with peppers and onions and topped with Cilantro and Lime. Includes spanish rice and refried beans. Sides of cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with flour tortillas.
|Fried Ice Cream
|$6.99
Big scoop of vanilla Ice cream rolled in a crunchy coating, flash fried and placed in a dessert tortilla shell. Topped with whipped cream and your choice of syrup.
|Combo One Item
|$10.99
Served with refried beans and spanish rice.
More about Dino's Deli & Sandwich Shop
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Dino's Deli & Sandwich Shop
300 W APACHE TRL, APACHE JUNCTION
|Popular items
|Papa's Meatball
|$10.25
Home made Meatballs topped with red gravy and sweet peppers, add your choice of cheese.
|Chicago Neighborhood Pizza 13"
|$13.00
Traditional Chicago Style thin crust.
|Dino's Italian Beef small
|$7.50
Black Angus Roast Beef