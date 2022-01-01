Apache Junction restaurants you'll love

Apache Junction restaurants
  • Apache Junction

Must-try Apache Junction restaurants

Los Gringos Locos image

 

Los Gringos Locos

280 S Phelps Dr, Apache Junction

Fajitas$14.99
Served with peppers and onions and topped with Cilantro and Lime. Includes spanish rice and refried beans. Sides of cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with flour tortillas.
Fried Ice Cream$6.99
Big scoop of vanilla Ice cream rolled in a crunchy coating, flash fried and placed in a dessert tortilla shell. Topped with whipped cream and your choice of syrup.
Combo One Item$10.99
Served with refried beans and spanish rice.
Dino's Deli & Sandwich Shop image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Dino's Deli & Sandwich Shop

300 W APACHE TRL, APACHE JUNCTION

Papa's Meatball$10.25
Home made Meatballs topped with red gravy and sweet peppers, add your choice of cheese.
Chicago Neighborhood Pizza 13"$13.00
Traditional Chicago Style thin crust.
Dino's Italian Beef small$7.50
Black Angus Roast Beef
AJs Sports Grill image

 

AJs Sports Grill

725 W Apache Trail, Apache Junction

