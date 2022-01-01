Apex restaurants you'll love
Apex's top cuisines
Must-try Apex restaurants
More about Namolis NY Pizza
Namolis NY Pizza
5444 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Popular items
|18" Pizza - Moz Sticks - Knots
|$21.99
|18" LARGE Pizza Buy 1 Get1 Topping Special
|$16.99
|Steak Stromboli
|$10.99
More about Apex Wings
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Apex Wings
518 E Williams St, Apex
|Popular items
|Fries
|$4.50
|12 Wings
|$17.95
|$Ranch 4oz
|$1.00
More about SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom
SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom
225 Salem Street, Apex
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Waffle-battered fried chicken with spicy maple syrup aioli, candied bacon and house pimento cheese with Scratch-made pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
|Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
Crisped shrimp and pickled okra in a Scratch-made firecracker sauce.
|Bibimbap Bowl
|$14.50
Seared rice bowl with shaved and marinated ribeye steak, fresh spinach, carrots, grilled green onions, pickled red onions, cucumbers and over-easy egg. Served with spicy bib sauce.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Eight chicken tenders tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habañero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch or blue cheese
|Dublin Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Served grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo style on grilled brioche with LTO.
|Triangle Restaurant Week
|$20.00
Choose one appetizer, one entrée & one dessert.
More about Big Sergio's Pizza
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • GYROS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Big Sergio's Pizza
2127 Ten-Ten Rd, Apex, NC 27539, Apex
|Popular items
|18" Meat Lover's
|$22.95
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and meatball
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$13.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese
|18" Classic Pizza
|$22.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green pep.
More about Abbey Road Tavern Apex
Abbey Road Tavern Apex
1700 Center Street, Apex
|Popular items
|Basic
|$12.49
plain hand-pattied Certified Angus Beef cooked to order- no fixin's!
|Jumbo Wings
Fried to perfection or dry rubbed with our signature house seasoning, roasted and grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of sauce, celery, carrot sticks and your choice of bleu cheese dressing or ranch.
|Cha Cha Bowl
|$10.99
Cilantro rice, grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans & jalapeno ranch layered together with a squeeze of lime
More about Common Grounds Coffee House & Desserts
Common Grounds Coffee House & Desserts
219 N Salem Street Suite 101, Apex
More about Abbey on the Road
Abbey on the Road
1700 Center Street, Apex
More about Southern Peak Brewery
Southern Peak Brewery
950 Windy Rd #100, Apex