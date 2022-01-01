Apex restaurants you'll love

Go
Apex restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Apex

Apex's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Apex restaurants

Namolis NY Pizza image

 

Namolis NY Pizza

5444 Apex Peakway, Apex

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18" Pizza - Moz Sticks - Knots$21.99
18" LARGE Pizza Buy 1 Get1 Topping Special$16.99
Steak Stromboli$10.99
More about Namolis NY Pizza
Apex Wings image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Apex Wings

518 E Williams St, Apex

Avg 4.5 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$4.50
12 Wings$17.95
$Ranch 4oz$1.00
More about Apex Wings
SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom image

 

SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom

225 Salem Street, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Waffle-battered fried chicken with spicy maple syrup aioli, candied bacon and house pimento cheese with Scratch-made pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Crisped shrimp and pickled okra in a Scratch-made firecracker sauce.
Bibimbap Bowl$14.50
Seared rice bowl with shaved and marinated ribeye steak, fresh spinach, carrots, grilled green onions, pickled red onions, cucumbers and over-easy egg. Served with spicy bib sauce.
More about SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings$11.00
Eight chicken tenders tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habañero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch or blue cheese
Dublin Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Served grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo style on grilled brioche with LTO.
Triangle Restaurant Week$20.00
Choose one appetizer, one entrée & one dessert.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Big Sergio's Pizza image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • GYROS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Big Sergio's Pizza

2127 Ten-Ten Rd, Apex, NC 27539, Apex

Avg 4.7 (1940 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
18" Meat Lover's$22.95
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and meatball
16" Cheese Pizza$13.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese
18" Classic Pizza$22.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green pep.
More about Big Sergio's Pizza
Abbey Road Tavern Apex image

 

Abbey Road Tavern Apex

1700 Center Street, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Basic$12.49
plain hand-pattied Certified Angus Beef cooked to order- no fixin's!
Jumbo Wings
Fried to perfection or dry rubbed with our signature house seasoning, roasted and grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of sauce, celery, carrot sticks and your choice of bleu cheese dressing or ranch.
Cha Cha Bowl$10.99
Cilantro rice, grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans & jalapeno ranch layered together with a squeeze of lime
More about Abbey Road Tavern Apex
Restaurant banner

 

Common Grounds Coffee House & Desserts

219 N Salem Street Suite 101, Apex

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Common Grounds Coffee House & Desserts
Restaurant banner

 

Abbey on the Road

1700 Center Street, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Abbey on the Road
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Peak Brewery

950 Windy Rd #100, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Southern Peak Brewery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Apex

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Egg Rolls

Stromboli

Map

More near Apex to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Fuquay Varina

No reviews yet

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston