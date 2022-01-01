Apex bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Apex

Apex Wings image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Apex Wings

518 E Williams St, Apex

Avg 4.5 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
$Ranch 4oz$1.00
25 Wings$30.95
12 Pc Boneless$12.95
SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom image

 

SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom

225 Salem Street, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Waffle-battered fried chicken with spicy maple syrup aioli, candied bacon and house pimento cheese with Scratch-made pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Crisped shrimp and pickled okra in a Scratch-made firecracker sauce.
Bibimbap Bowl$14.50
Seared rice bowl with shaved and marinated ribeye steak, fresh spinach, carrots, grilled green onions, pickled red onions, cucumbers and over-easy egg. Served with spicy bib sauce.
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Doherty's Pub Burger$14.00
Our half-pound prime patty cooked to your liking, topped with white cheddar, and served on grilled brioche with LTO.
Boneless Wings$11.00
Eight chicken tenders tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habañero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch or blue cheese
Irish Egg Rolls$12.00
Hand rolled with corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese. Served with a side of of 1000 Island dressing.
Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Egg Rolls

Stromboli

