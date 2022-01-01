Apex bars & lounges you'll love
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Apex Wings
518 E Williams St, Apex
|$Ranch 4oz
|$1.00
|25 Wings
|$30.95
|12 Pc Boneless
|$12.95
SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom
225 Salem Street, Apex
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Waffle-battered fried chicken with spicy maple syrup aioli, candied bacon and house pimento cheese with Scratch-made pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
|Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
Crisped shrimp and pickled okra in a Scratch-made firecracker sauce.
|Bibimbap Bowl
|$14.50
Seared rice bowl with shaved and marinated ribeye steak, fresh spinach, carrots, grilled green onions, pickled red onions, cucumbers and over-easy egg. Served with spicy bib sauce.
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Doherty's Pub Burger
|$14.00
Our half-pound prime patty cooked to your liking, topped with white cheddar, and served on grilled brioche with LTO.
|Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Eight chicken tenders tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habañero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch or blue cheese
|Irish Egg Rolls
|$12.00
Hand rolled with corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese. Served with a side of of 1000 Island dressing.