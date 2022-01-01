Boneless wings in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve boneless wings
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Eight chicken tenders tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habañero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch or blue cheese
Abbey Road Tavern Apex
1700 Center Street, Apex
|Boneless Wings
|$9.49
Served with your choice of sauce, celery, carrot sticks and your choice of bleu cheese dressing or ranch