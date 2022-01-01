Boneless wings in Apex

Go
Apex restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Apex
  • /
  • Boneless Wings

Apex restaurants that serve boneless wings

Boneless Wings image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boneless Wings$11.00
Eight chicken tenders tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habañero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch or blue cheese
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Abbey Road Tavern Apex

1700 Center Street, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings$9.49
Served with your choice of sauce, celery, carrot sticks and your choice of bleu cheese dressing or ranch
More about Abbey Road Tavern Apex

Browse other tasty dishes in Apex

Chicken Sandwiches

Egg Rolls

Stromboli

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Apex to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Fuquay Varina

No reviews yet

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston