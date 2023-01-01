Bruschetta in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve bruschetta
Mezza Luna Pizzeria
1763 W. Williams Street, Apex
|Bruschetta
|$9.00
Toasted bread topped with a mixture of chopped tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, olive oil, and fresh mozzarella
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Smoked Salmon Bruschetta
|$14.00
Thinly sliced smoked salmon served over crostini with herb cream cheese, capers & red onion. Finished with olive oil & green onions.