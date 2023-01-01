Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Apex

Apex restaurants
Apex restaurants that serve bruschetta

Mezza Luna Pizzeria

1763 W. Williams Street, Apex

Bruschetta$9.00
Toasted bread topped with a mixture of chopped tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, olive oil, and fresh mozzarella
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
Smoked Salmon Bruschetta$14.00
Thinly sliced smoked salmon served over crostini with herb cream cheese, capers & red onion. Finished with olive oil & green onions.
