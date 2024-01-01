Burritos in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve burritos
Mezcalito Apex
3675 Green Level West Road, Apex
|Side Burrito
|$3.99
|Burrito Alpastor
|$12.99
flour tortilla / adobo marinated pork / cheese / tomatillo sauce / crema mexicana / pineapple / cilantro / rice / refried beans
The Dirty V Plant-Based Noshery
1001 Davis Drive, Apex
|K-POP Grilled Burrito
|$13.50
housemade spicy kimchi, crispy tofu, rice, served with gochjunang sweet chili sauce, grilled and topped with fire in the hole sauce, fried onions, and cilantro
|TakiLoco Grilled Burrito
|$13.50
barbacoa, mexican ground chili, pico de Gallo, jalapeño, grilled and smothered in house queso and nuclear waste sauce, topped with crushed takis and tajin