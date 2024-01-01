Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Apex

Apex restaurants that serve burritos

Mezcalito Apex

3675 Green Level West Road, Apex

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Burrito$3.99
Burrito Alpastor$12.99
flour tortilla / adobo marinated pork / cheese / tomatillo sauce / crema mexicana / pineapple / cilantro / rice / refried beans
More about Mezcalito Apex
The Dirty V Plant-Based Noshery

1001 Davis Drive, Apex

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
K-POP Grilled Burrito$13.50
housemade spicy kimchi, crispy tofu, rice, served with gochjunang sweet chili sauce, grilled and topped with fire in the hole sauce, fried onions, and cilantro
TakiLoco Grilled Burrito$13.50
barbacoa, mexican ground chili, pico de Gallo, jalapeño, grilled and smothered in house queso and nuclear waste sauce, topped with crushed takis and tajin
More about The Dirty V Plant-Based Noshery

