Cheese fries in Apex

Apex restaurants
Apex restaurants that serve cheese fries

Abbey Road Tavern Apex image

 

Abbey Road Tavern Apex

1700 Center Street, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheese Fries$4.99
1.49 upcharge with entree
Bacon Cheese Fries$8.49
More about Abbey Road Tavern Apex
Apex Wings image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Apex Wings

518 E Williams St, Apex

Avg 4.5 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$5.50
More about Apex Wings
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Bacon Cheese Fries$8.00
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Big Sergio's Pizza image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • GYROS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Big Sergio's Pizza

2127 Ten-Ten Rd, Apex, NC 27539, Apex

Avg 4.7 (1940 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Fries$3.50
More about Big Sergio's Pizza

