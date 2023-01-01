Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken soup in
Apex
/
Apex
/
Chicken Soup
Apex restaurants that serve chicken soup
Mission Market
124 North Salem Street, Apex
No reviews yet
Chicken Soup
$7.00
More about Mission Market
Mezza Luna Pizzeria
1763 W. Williams Street, Apex
No reviews yet
Nonna's Chicken Soup
$6.00
Grandma's recipe for chicken soup with roasted chicken, vegetables, and acini de pepe (little pasta)
More about Mezza Luna Pizzeria
Cary
Avg 4.6
(70 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Pittsboro
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
