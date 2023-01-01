Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Apex

Go
Apex restaurants
Toast

Apex restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

Mezza Luna Pizzeria

1763 W. Williams Street, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steamed Clams$13.00
One dozen littleneck clams steamed in a white wine garlic sauce with fresh parsley.
Baked Clams Oreganata$11.00
Stuffed clams on a half shell roasted in a white wine garlic sauce.
More about Mezza Luna Pizzeria
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
New England Patriots Steamed Clams$17.00
A dozen fresh little neck clams steamed to perfection in a garlic white wine sauce served with garlic bread.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

