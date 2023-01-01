Clams in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve clams
More about Mezza Luna Pizzeria
Mezza Luna Pizzeria
1763 W. Williams Street, Apex
|Steamed Clams
|$13.00
One dozen littleneck clams steamed in a white wine garlic sauce with fresh parsley.
|Baked Clams Oreganata
|$11.00
Stuffed clams on a half shell roasted in a white wine garlic sauce.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|New England Patriots Steamed Clams
|$17.00
A dozen fresh little neck clams steamed to perfection in a garlic white wine sauce served with garlic bread.