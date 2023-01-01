Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Apex

Apex restaurants
Apex restaurants that serve crispy chicken

SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom image

 

SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom - Apex

225 Salem Street, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Waffle-battered fried chicken with spicy maple syrup aioli, candied bacon and house pimento cheese with Scratch-made pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
More about SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom - Apex
Item pic

 

Sushi Iwa Apex

2026 Creekside Landing Dr, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRISPY TOFU WITH MINCE CHICKEN$16.95
Garlic, scallions, crispy tofu, and Minced chicken, water chestnut, black pepper, Shitaki mushroom with spicy Szechuan-brown sauce.
More about Sushi Iwa Apex
Main pic

 

TapStation - 320 S Salem St

320 S Salem St, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$12.00
Iceberg, Pimento Blue Cheese Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles,
Pickled Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Red Cabbage Served with
Crispy Fried Chicken Tossed in Bu alo Sauce
More about TapStation - 320 S Salem St

