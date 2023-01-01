Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Apex
/
Apex
/
Edamame
Apex restaurants that serve edamame
The Dirty V Plant-Based Noshery
1001 Davis Drive, Apex
No reviews yet
Edamame
$7.00
steamed and salted
More about The Dirty V Plant-Based Noshery
Sushi Iwa Apex
2026 Creekside Landing Dr, Apex
No reviews yet
EDAMAME
$5.95
Steamed Soy bean with a sprinkle of salt.
More about Sushi Iwa Apex
