Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Apex

Go
Apex restaurants
Toast

Apex restaurants that serve edamame

Consumer pic

 

The Dirty V Plant-Based Noshery

1001 Davis Drive, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$7.00
steamed and salted
More about The Dirty V Plant-Based Noshery
Item pic

 

Sushi Iwa Apex

2026 Creekside Landing Dr, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EDAMAME$5.95
Steamed Soy bean with a sprinkle of salt.
More about Sushi Iwa Apex

Browse other tasty dishes in Apex

Coleslaw

Pancakes

Chicken Salad

Chicken Rolls

Fish And Chips

Chicken Parmesan

Calamari

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Apex to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (87 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (87 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Fuquay Varina

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1035 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston