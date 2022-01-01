Fish and chips in Apex
Abbey Road Tavern Apex
1700 Center Street, Apex
|Fish & Chips
|$12.99
Fresh Hand breaded white fish served with coleslaw, hushpuppies & a side of tartar sauce
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Half Fish & Chips
|$11.00
Our specialty! One fillet of our light & flaky whitefish batter fried & served with hand-cut fries, haricot vert, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Our specialty! Two fillets of our light & flaky whitefish batter fried & served with hand-cut fries, haricot vert, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$7.00
Served with your choice of side.