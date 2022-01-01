Fish and chips in Apex

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Abbey Road Tavern Apex

1700 Center Street, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$12.99
Fresh Hand breaded white fish served with coleslaw, hushpuppies & a side of tartar sauce
More about Abbey Road Tavern Apex
Half Fish & Chips image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Fish & Chips$11.00
Our specialty! One fillet of our light & flaky whitefish batter fried & served with hand-cut fries, haricot vert, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
Fish & Chips$16.00
Our specialty! Two fillets of our light & flaky whitefish batter fried & served with hand-cut fries, haricot vert, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
Kids Fish & Chips$7.00
Served with your choice of side.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

