Fish tacos in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Galway Bay Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Blackened whitefish, avocado, pico de gallo & lettuce served in flour tortillas with our tangy chipotle sauce and potato croquettes.
More about Rudy's Pub & Grill
Rudy's Pub & Grill
780 West Williams Street, Apex
|FISH TACOS
|$14.75
3 Corn tortillas with fried or seared Haddock topped with cheddar jack cheese, sweet pepper slaw and diced tomatoes with a drizzle of Zesty ranch. Served alongside a garden or caesar salad. Substitute seared or fried shrimp + $3