Fish tacos in Apex

Apex restaurants
Apex restaurants that serve fish tacos

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Galway Bay Fish Tacos$15.00
Blackened whitefish, avocado, pico de gallo & lettuce served in flour tortillas with our tangy chipotle sauce and potato croquettes.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
Rudy's Pub & Grill

780 West Williams Street, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FISH TACOS$14.75
3 Corn tortillas with fried or seared Haddock topped with cheddar jack cheese, sweet pepper slaw and diced tomatoes with a drizzle of Zesty ranch. Served alongside a garden or caesar salad. Substitute seared or fried shrimp + $3
More about Rudy's Pub & Grill

