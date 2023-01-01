French toast in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve french toast
The Dirty V Plant-Based Noshery
1001 Davis Drive, Apex
|French Toast Stix & Syrup
|$7.00
5 brioche style French toast stix served with powdered sugar and syrup for dipping
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|French Toast Platter
|$12.00
Four triangles of sweet pineapple bread French toast served with your choice of four breakfast meats; bacon, sausage, rashers (+$6), or bangers (+$8).