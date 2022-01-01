Greek pizza in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve greek pizza
More about Namoli's Pizzeria
Namoli's Pizzeria
5444 Apex Peakway, Apex
|12" Greek Pizza
|$17.50
Spinach, Feta, Artichoke, Kalamata Olive, Tomato, Red Sauce Base
|18" Greek Pizza
|$24.99
Spinach, Feta, Artichoke, Kalamata Olive, Tomato, Red Sauce Base
More about Big Sergio’s pizza in Apex
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • GYROS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Big Sergio’s pizza in Apex
2127 Ten-Ten Rd, Apex, NC 27539, Apex
|14" Greek Pizza
|$18.95
Oil base, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese.
|18" Greek Pizza
|$25.95
Oil base, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese.
|16" Greek Pizza
|$21.95
Oil base, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese.