Greek pizza in Apex

Apex restaurants
Apex restaurants that serve greek pizza

Namoli's Pizzeria

5444 Apex Peakway, Apex

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Greek Pizza$17.50
Spinach, Feta, Artichoke, Kalamata Olive, Tomato, Red Sauce Base
18" Greek Pizza$24.99
Spinach, Feta, Artichoke, Kalamata Olive, Tomato, Red Sauce Base
More about Namoli's Pizzeria
Big Sergio's Pizza image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • GYROS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Big Sergio’s pizza in Apex

2127 Ten-Ten Rd, Apex, NC 27539, Apex

Avg 4.7 (1940 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
14" Greek Pizza$18.95
Oil base, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese.
18" Greek Pizza$25.95
Oil base, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese.
16" Greek Pizza$21.95
Oil base, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese.
More about Big Sergio’s pizza in Apex

