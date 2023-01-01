Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Apex

Apex restaurants
Apex restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Mission Market

124 North Salem Street, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus Where the Heart Is$10.00
multigrain, hummus, four-seed medley
More about Mission Market
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$11.00
A healthy snack! Finished with olive oil, kalamata olive and served with herb brushed pita, pepperoncini & crudités.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

Raleigh

Cary

