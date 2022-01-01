Mahi mahi in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Abbey Road Tavern Apex - 1700 Center Street
Abbey Road Tavern Apex - 1700 Center Street
1700 Center Street, Apex
|Mahi Tacos
|$10.49
marinated then grilled to perfection on 3 flour tortillas topped with coleslaw and spicy pineapple salsa
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Mahi Mahi
|$19.00
Jerk marinated Mahi Mahi served over Mexican-style hominy with a mango habanero lime sauce and topped with pico.