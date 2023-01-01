Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Apex

Go
Apex restaurants
Toast

Apex restaurants that serve pancakes

The Dirty V Plant-Based Noshery

1001 Davis Drive, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pancakes$13.00
3 Housemade oat-based fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped w/ vegan butter and served with a side of syrup
More about The Dirty V Plant-Based Noshery
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancake Platter$11.00
Three fluffy homemade pancakes cooked golden brown with your choice of four breakfast meats; bacon, sausage, rashers (+$6), or bangers (+$8).
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

