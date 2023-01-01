Pancakes in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve pancakes
More about The Dirty V Plant-Based Noshery
The Dirty V Plant-Based Noshery
1001 Davis Drive, Apex
|Pancakes
|$13.00
3 Housemade oat-based fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped w/ vegan butter and served with a side of syrup
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Pancake Platter
|$11.00
Three fluffy homemade pancakes cooked golden brown with your choice of four breakfast meats; bacon, sausage, rashers (+$6), or bangers (+$8).