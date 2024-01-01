Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pastrami sandwiches in
Apex
/
Apex
/
Pastrami Sandwiches
Apex restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches
Salem Street Pub
113 N Salem St, Apex
No reviews yet
Pastrami Sandwich
$15.99
More about Salem Street Pub
TapStation - 320 S Salem St
320 S Salem St, Apex
No reviews yet
Pastrami Sandwich
$13.00
More about TapStation - 320 S Salem St
