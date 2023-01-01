Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Apex

Apex restaurants
Apex restaurants that serve quesadillas

Abbey Road Tavern Apex - 1700 Center Street

1700 Center Street, Apex

Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
A black bean & corn salsa, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken mix served in a flour tortilla. Comes with pico de gallo & sour cream
Rudy's Pub & Grill

780 West Williams Street, Apex

QUESADILLA$11.25
Jumbo flour tortilla with your choice of our own chili braised chicken or brazilian beef, black beans and cheddar jack. Served with pico, guac and sour cream on a bed of shredded lettuce.
KID CHEESE QUESADILLA$6.50
