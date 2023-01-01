Quesadillas in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Abbey Road Tavern Apex - 1700 Center Street
Abbey Road Tavern Apex - 1700 Center Street
1700 Center Street, Apex
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.99
A black bean & corn salsa, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken mix served in a flour tortilla. Comes with pico de gallo & sour cream
More about Rudy's Pub & Grill
Rudy's Pub & Grill
780 West Williams Street, Apex
|QUESADILLA
|$11.25
Jumbo flour tortilla with your choice of our own chili braised chicken or brazilian beef, black beans and cheddar jack. Served with pico, guac and sour cream on a bed of shredded lettuce.
|KID CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$6.50