Ravioli in Apex

Item pic

 

Mezza Luna Pizzeria

1763 W. Williams Street, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Ravioli$8.00
Breaded and golden fried ravioli served with tomato sauce for dipping.
Ravioli$15.00
Round, ricotta filled pasta topped with our tomato sauce. Served with a side salad and bread.
Buffalo Fried Chicken Ravioli$9.00
Homemade ravioli stuffed with chicken, ricotta cheese, and hot sauce then breaded and fried golden. (4) per order. Served with a side of ranch.
More about Mezza Luna Pizzeria
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Maryland Blue Crab Ravioli$26.00
A half pound of Maryland Blue Crab-stuffed ravioli in a crab and miso cream sauce finished with basil-infused olive oil and shaved parmesan.
Wild Mushroom Stuffed Ravioli$22.00
Wild mushroom and mozzarella stuffed ravioli in a mushroom and parmesan cream sauce. Finished with truffled gremolata and shaved parmesan.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

