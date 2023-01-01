Ravioli in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Mezza Luna Pizzeria
Mezza Luna Pizzeria
1763 W. Williams Street, Apex
|Fried Ravioli
|$8.00
Breaded and golden fried ravioli served with tomato sauce for dipping.
|Ravioli
|$15.00
Round, ricotta filled pasta topped with our tomato sauce. Served with a side salad and bread.
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Ravioli
|$9.00
Homemade ravioli stuffed with chicken, ricotta cheese, and hot sauce then breaded and fried golden. (4) per order. Served with a side of ranch.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Maryland Blue Crab Ravioli
|$26.00
A half pound of Maryland Blue Crab-stuffed ravioli in a crab and miso cream sauce finished with basil-infused olive oil and shaved parmesan.
|Wild Mushroom Stuffed Ravioli
|$22.00
Wild mushroom and mozzarella stuffed ravioli in a mushroom and parmesan cream sauce. Finished with truffled gremolata and shaved parmesan.