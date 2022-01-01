Reuben in Apex

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Abbey Road Tavern Apex

1700 Center Street, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$9.99
hand sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut topped with 1000 island dressing on freshly baked marble rye bread
More about Abbey Road Tavern Apex
Apex Wings image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Apex Wings

518 E Williams St, Apex

Avg 4.5 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$10.25
More about Apex Wings
Grilled Reuben image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Reuben$15.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.
Turkey Reuben$15.00
Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.
Pastrami Reuben$15.00
NY style pastrami, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard aioli & coleslaw pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

