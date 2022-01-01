Reuben in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve reuben
More about Abbey Road Tavern Apex
Abbey Road Tavern Apex
1700 Center Street, Apex
|Reuben
|$9.99
hand sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut topped with 1000 island dressing on freshly baked marble rye bread
More about Apex Wings
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Apex Wings
518 E Williams St, Apex
|Reuben
|$10.25
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Grilled Reuben
|$15.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.
|Turkey Reuben
|$15.00
Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.
|Pastrami Reuben
|$15.00
NY style pastrami, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard aioli & coleslaw pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.