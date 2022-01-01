Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Apex

Apex restaurants
Apex restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Abbey Road Tavern Apex

1700 Center Street, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Tacos$8.99
shredded pork on a flour tortilla topped with cilantro, onions & served with a side of salsa verde and a lime wedge
Mahi Tacos$9.49
marinated then grilled to perfection on 3 flour tortillas topped with coleslaw and spicy pineapple salsa
More about Abbey Road Tavern Apex
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Galway Bay Fish Tacos$15.00
Blackened whitefish, avocado, pico de gallo & lettuce served in flour tortillas with our tangy chipotle sauce and potato croquettes.
Duck Tacos$17.00
Slow-braised duck served on 3 corn tortillas with lettuce, pico, avocado, and topped with housemade charred tomatillo salsa verde. Served with a side of potato croquettes.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

