Turkey clubs in Apex

Apex restaurants
Apex restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Salem Street Pub

113 N Salem St, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Avocado Croissant Club$11.99
Turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mustard on a toasted croissant.
More about Salem Street Pub
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Turkey Club$15.00
Boar's Head Ovengold© Turkey with white cheddar & swiss cheeses topped with bacon, LTO & our house-made honey mustard served on grilled wheatberry or as a wrap.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

