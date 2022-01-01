Turkey clubs in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Salem Street Pub
113 N Salem St, Apex
|Turkey Avocado Croissant Club
|$11.99
Turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mustard on a toasted croissant.
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Classic Turkey Club
|$15.00
Boar's Head Ovengold© Turkey with white cheddar & swiss cheeses topped with bacon, LTO & our house-made honey mustard served on grilled wheatberry or as a wrap.