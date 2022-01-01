Apex Wings
Voted Best Wings in the Triangle. You really should try the wings...
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
518 E Williams St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
518 E Williams St
Apex NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
TapStation
Come in and enjoy!
SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom
With dishes made from scratch, careful attention to details, and focus on southern hospitality, we hope you find Scratch Kitchen and Taproom to be the place to enjoy a great meal with your friends and family. Scratch Kitchen and Taproom aims to contribute to the “Peak of Good Living” by providing a fun place to work for our staff, being a positive addition to the community, and by becoming your go-to place for a great meal. We cannot wait to prove it’s better from scratch!
Abbey on the Road
World Famous Burgers brought to you! Find your favorite Abbey Road Tavern & Grill menu items traveling all over NC!
Abbey Road Tavern Apex
Come in and enjoy!