Go
A map showing the location of TorichickenView gallery

Torichicken

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

39 West 100 North

Moab, UT 84532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

39 West 100 North, Moab UT 84532

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Spitfire Smokehouse - BBQ + TAPS
orange starNo Reviews
2 South 100 West Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
Arches Thai
orange starNo Reviews
60 N 100 W Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
Zax Restaurant - 96 S Main Street Moab Utah 84532
orange starNo Reviews
96 S Main St Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
The Spoke on Center
orange starNo Reviews
5 N Main St Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
Gloria's Corner Cafe - 20 S. Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
20 S. Main St. Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
Milts Stop n Eat - Moab, Utah
orange starNo Reviews
356 S Mill Creek Dr Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Moab

Love Muffin Cafe
orange star4.7 • 951
139 N Main St Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Moab

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Torichicken

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston