Torichicken
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
39 West 100 North, Moab UT 84532
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Zax Restaurant - 96 S Main Street Moab Utah 84532
No Reviews
96 S Main St Moab, UT 84532
View restaurant