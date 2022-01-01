Go
Main pic

Apizza Brooklyn

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

9515 S. Dixie Hwy

Pinecrest, FL 33156

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

MEATBALLS$15.00
PENNE VODKA$18.00
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$21.00
18" TRADITIONAL PIE$21.00
GARLIC KNOTS
MARGHERITA$15.00
BAKED ZITI$18.00
12" TRADITIONAL PIE$16.00
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$19.00
RIGATONI BOLOGNESE$19.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

9515 S. Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest FL 33156

Directions

