Aplόs is a fast-fine Mediterranean restaurant located in the LeFleur East district of Jackson, MS. Aplόs cuisine focuses on casual eateries found throughout Italy, Greece and the Middle East. We centered the restaurant around our eight-spit rotisserie and Italian pizza oven. Our menu consists of spit fired meats showcased on Mediterranean wraps, salads and Italian Neapolitan pizzas. The word “Aplόs” means “simple” or “easily understood” in Greek.
This is the first location of Aplόs, which is located in the vibrant shopping center of Highland Village.

4500 Interstate 55 North

Popular Items

Hummus$6.00
Garbanzo Bean, Tahini, Lemon Juice, Schug
Grilled Chicken Gyro$9.00
Grill chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, melted mozzarella, creamy feta.
Pita Mozzarella$6.00
Creamy Feta Dressing or Spicy Harissa Feta Dressing
Gyro Wrap$9.00
Traditional gyro meat, lettuce, red onion, tomato, feta cheese, tzatziki, greek pita bread.
Greek Fries$4.00
Parsley, Oregano, Mizithra Cheese
Pepperoni$11.00
Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Greek Oregano, House Cheese Blend
Ribeye Steak Wrap$10.00
Grilled Ribeye cuts into strips on Greek pita bread topped with melted mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce and toum sauce.
10" Cheese Pizza$6.00
Creamy Feta$0.92
Aplos Greek Salad$8.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olive, bell pepper, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Location

Jackson MS

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
