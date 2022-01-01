Go
Apocalypse Burger

revenge burgers, spite snacks, end of the world anarchy // open tues-thurs 12-8, fri-sat 12-9

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

115 E 49th Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (341 reviews)

Plain Jane$9.00
single smash patty, house American, aioli, pickles
Smashpocalypse Burger$12.00
double smash, manchego cheese, white bbq, lettuce, onions pickles
Un-Happy Meal$6.00
kid's slider, house American cheese, fries, juice box
Kids Chicken Littles, fries, juice box
Kids Mac and Cheese, fries, juice box
InstaSwag Burger$12.00
mustard grilled double smash, thousand island, house American, lettuce, grilled onion
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
aioli, cabbage slaw, pickles
Chicken Littles$7.00
Buttermilk fried chicken bites
Fries$3.00
fries for 1
Onion Rings$7.00
Large Fries$7.00
Burger of the Month, Aries$13.00
Double Smash Burger
\tHouse pepperjack
\tFried Serranos
\tAioli
\tLettuce
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

115 E 49th Street

Indianapolis IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
