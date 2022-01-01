Apocalypse Burger
revenge burgers, spite snacks, end of the world anarchy // open tues-thurs 12-8, fri-sat 12-9
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
115 E 49th Street • $$
Location
115 E 49th Street
Indianapolis IN
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
