Greek
Breakfast & Brunch

Apola Greek Grill

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

16569 Von Karman Ave

Irvine, CA 92606

Popular Items

Zeus Burritos$8.55
Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Grilled Onions,French Fries, Cheese, Apola Sauce and your choice of protein.
Kids Bowl$6.25
Child size bowl with choice of base, 1 spread, and 2 toppings. (Drink Not Included)
PITA - (THE WORKS)$9.55
Your choice of protein, one spread and toppings wrapped in a warm pita. Have it "The Works - No modifications" Comes with: Tzatziki, Onions, Tomatoes and French Fries Wrapped in a Warm Pita
Side Spread 2 oz$0.85
Side Fries$2.85
Fries with Sea Salt & Oregano
Bowl$11.45
Your choice of protein, two spreads and toppings over Greek Lemon Butter Rice or Quinoa or Fries or Grilled Veggies served with a warm pita!
Plate$12.95
Your choice of protein, two spreads served with Dolma and pita, and choice of fries (with Sea Salt and Greek Oregano), or greek lemon butter rice, or quinoa
PITA - (Build Your Own)$9.55
Pita, Have it your way. Start with your choice of spread, protien and add any topping you like.
Side 1 Pita$1.10
Basic Burrito W/Meat$7.70
Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheese, and salsa, and your choice of one protein.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

16569 Von Karman Ave, Irvine CA 92606

Directions

