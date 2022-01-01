Go
Apola Greek Grill - Yorba Linda

18427 East Yorba Linda Boulevard

Popular Items

PITA - (Build Your Own)$9.55
Pita, Have it your way. Start with your choice of spread, protien and add any topping you like.
Side Fries$2.85
Fries with Sea Salt & Oregano
Greek Salad$9.95
Basic Burrito W/Meat$7.70
Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheese, and salsa, and your choice of one protein.
Side Spread 2 oz$0.85
PITA - (THE WORKS)$9.55
Your choice of protein, one spread and toppings wrapped in a warm pita. Have it "The Works - No modifications" Comes with: Tzatziki, Onions, Tomatoes and French Fries Wrapped in a Warm Pita
Side 1 Pita$1.10
Plate$12.95
Your choice of protein, two spreads served with Dolma and pita, and choice of fries (with Sea Salt and Greek Oregano), or greek lemon butter rice, or quinoa
Bowl$11.45
Your choice of protein, two spreads and toppings over Greek Lemon Butter Rice or Quinoa or Fries or Grilled Veggies served with a warm pita!
Kids Bowl$6.25
Child size bowl with choice of base, 1 spread, and 2 toppings. (Drink Not Included)
Yorba Linda CA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
