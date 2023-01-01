- Home
- /
- Saratoga Springs
- /
- Apollo Burger - Saratoga Springs
Apollo Burger - Saratoga Springs
Open today 6:45 AM - 11:15 PM
No reviews yet
33 W Abigail Ln
Saratoga Springs, UT 84045
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Popular Items
Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty Topped with American Cheese on top of Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
Two Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patties topped with American Cheese on top of Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
Applewood Thick Sliced Bacon on top of a 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty topped with American Cheese, Crispy Breaded Onion Rings, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, and Hickory BBQ Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty Topped with Thinly Sliced Smoked Pastrami & American Cheese, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
Applewood Thick Sliced Bacon on top of a Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty with American Cheese, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
With Small French Fries and Small Drink
Apollos Favorites
Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty in between Deli Sliced Marble Rye Bread and Melted American Cheese
Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty Topped with American Cheese on top of Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
Two Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patties topped with American Cheese on top of Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty on top of Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun
Grilled Mushrooms with Melted Swiss Cheese on top of a 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal topped bun.
Vegan Black Bean Patty with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Leaf Lettuce and Apollo Sauce.
Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty Topped with Thinly Sliced Smoked Pastrami, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on Toasted Garlic Butter Texas Toast
Applewood Thick Sliced Bacon on top of a 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty topped with American Cheese, Crispy Breaded Onion Rings, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, and Hickory BBQ Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty Topped with Thinly Sliced Smoked Pastrami & American Cheese, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
Applewood Thick Sliced Bacon on top of a Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty with American Cheese, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
Signature Burgers
Fresh 1/4lb Flame Ground Beef layered with Broiled Red Peppers, Feta Cheese, and our Homemade Tzatkiki (Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce) on top of Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Sliced Onions and Leaf Lettuce
Applewood Thick Sliced Bacon on top of a 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and BBQ Sauce on a Cornmeal topped Bun.
Broiled Pineapple Slices Glazed with Teriyaki Sauce over Thinly Sliced Black Forest Ham and Swiss Cheese on top of a 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, and Onions on a Cornmeal Topped Bun.
Thinly Sliced Smoked Pastrami, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Gyro & American Cheese, on a Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
The Impossible™ Burger Tastes, Cooks, and Smells Like Meat but is Plant Based. Each Burger Comes with Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Apollo Sauce.
Tasty Sandwiches
Mediterranean-Marinated Chicken Breast with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, and Mayonnaise on a Cornmeal topped Bun.
Grilled, Thinly-Sliced Black Forest Ham with Melted American cheese between Two Pieces of Thick-Sliced Buttered Bread. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise.
Thinly Sliced Smoked Pastrami with Pickles and Mustard on a Deli Style bun.
Breaded Halibut Filet Finished with Fresh Tarter Sauce, Leaf Lettuce and Freshly Sliced Tomatoes. Served on a Lightly Toasted Cornmeal-Topped Bun
Breaded Chicken Breasts with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal topped Bun
Thinly Sliced Smoked Pastrami topped with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Apollo Sauce on Rye Bread.
Made to Order 6 oz New York Steak with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, and Apollo Sauce on a Deli Style Bun.
Diced Mediterranean-Marinated Chicken with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes and Finely Chopped Red Onions with Tzatziki (Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce) wrapped together in a Warm Pita Bread.
A Seasoned Blend of Lamb and Beef Thinly Sliced with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes and Finely Chopped Red Onions with Fresh Tzatziki (Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce) Wrapped together in a Warm Pita Bread.
Thinly-Sliced Roasted Turkey Breast with Sliced Fresh Avocado, Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, Swiss Cheese and Mayonnaise on Thick Whole Wheat Deli Sliced Bread.
Applewood Thick Sliced Bacon with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes and Leaf Lettuce, on White Deli Sliced Bread.
Fresh Salads
Diced Mediterranean-marinated chicken over a freshly chopped romaine salad mix, diced cucumbers, tomatoes and green peppers finished with sliced hardboiled eggs and a carrot flame
Julienned black forest ham, roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese and American cheese over a freshly chopped romaine salad mix, diced cucumbers, tomatoes and sliced hardboiled eggs finished with a carrot flame and lightly seasoned croutons
Crumbled Greek Feta cheese, finely chopped red onions, over freshly chopped romaine salad mix, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and green peppers finished with pepperoncini peppers, Kalamata olives, and a sliced carrot flame with sprinkled oregano throughout
Crumbled Bleu cheese, marinated diced chicken next to chopped Applewood Bacon, freshly diced Roma tomatoes, avocado, and finely diced hardboiled egg over freshly chopped romaine salad mix finished with a sliced carrot flame
Junior Appetites
With Small French Fries and Small Drink
With Small French Fries and Small Drink
With Small French Fries and Small Drink
Pastrami, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Apollo Sauce
With Small French Fries and Small Drink
Junior sized Burger with lettuce, tomato and Apollo Sauce
American Cheese melted between two slices of Grilled white bread.
With Small French Fries and Small Drink
Platters
Breaded Halibut Filets, Salad, French Fries, and your Choice of Garlic Bread or Pita. Comes with a drink.
Marinated Chicken Souvlaki, Side Salad, French Fries, and Pita bread. Comes with a drink.
Appetizing Sides
Side Salad with Shredded Cheese, Tomato and Cucumber
Choice of Dipping Sauce
Served with Ranch Dressing
Served with Ranch Dressing or Marinara
Served with Ranch Dressing
Combo
Drinks
32 oz
44 oz
20 oz
Side Items
Desserts
Greek Dessert with Philo, Honey and Nuts
Retail
Extra Dipping Sauces Dressings
All hours
|Sunday
|7:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 11:15 pm
Location
33 W Abigail Ln, Saratoga Springs UT 84045
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Saratoga Springs
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant