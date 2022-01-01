Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Apopka

Go
Apopka restaurants
Toast

Apopka restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

The Back Room Steakhouse - 1418 ROCK SPRINGS RD

1418 ROCK SPRINGS RD, Apopka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sautéed Shrimp And Grits$31.00
More about The Back Room Steakhouse - 1418 ROCK SPRINGS RD
Banner pic

 

The Southern Deli - 2171 E Semoran Blvd

2171 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grit Bowl$13.50
bbq chicken and caramelized onions atop perfectly- seasoned cheesy grits
Cheesy Grits$3.00
Davey Crocket Grits$9.00
named after the hubby, David, because these are his favorite breakfast flavors. cheesy grits, scrambled eggs, your choice of ham, bacon, turkey bacon, tender chics, or two extra eggs and a squirt of grape jelly
More about The Southern Deli - 2171 E Semoran Blvd
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Somethingfishy Seafood - Apopka

2107 E Semoran Blvd, APOPKA

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grits$3.99
Swai & grits$9.99
2 filets of Swai Fried, Sauteed or Blackened over our garlic & peppercorn butter grits
Salmon And Grits$12.99
More about Somethingfishy Seafood - Apopka
Map

More near Apopka to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Dora

No reviews yet

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (307 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1517 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (793 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (960 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (464 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston