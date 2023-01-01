Pies in Apopka
Apopka restaurants that serve pies
The Back Room Steakhouse - 1418 ROCK SPRINGS RD
1418 ROCK SPRINGS RD, Apopka
|Warm Bourbon Pecan Pie ala mode
|$9.00
The Southern Deli - 2171 E Semoran Blvd
2171 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$15.50
chicken breast, sweet potatoes, potatoes, carrots, celery, onions and herbs with a homemade biscuit on top
|Veggie Pot Pie
|$12.50
sweet potatoes, potatoes, carrots, celery, onions and herbs with a homemade biscuit on top